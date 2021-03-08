Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 5.6%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.39. Approximately 551,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 486,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after purchasing an additional 150,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 185,093 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,762,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

