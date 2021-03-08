DeepOnion Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $102.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0937 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00018831 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000511 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 131.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,438,144 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

