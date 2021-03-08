DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $302,640.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $302,640.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00006844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.11 or 0.00450177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00067312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00046426 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00075562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077834 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.38 or 0.00464409 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,061,202 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

