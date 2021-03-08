Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) & Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Critical Analysis

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Apollo Investment pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 5 1 0 2.00 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential downside of 36.90%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $276.92 million 3.30 -$116.06 million $2.16 6.49 Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Investment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.6% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment -43.98% 12.35% 4.60% Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of large cap companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and the Lipper Closed-End Income and Preferred Stock Funds Average. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. was formed on March 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

