Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.32.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

DK opened at $24.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 204,461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Delek US by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,745 shares during the period.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

