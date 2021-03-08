Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Dell Technologies worth $63,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

DELL opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

