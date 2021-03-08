Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.16

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.16 and last traded at $85.65, with a volume of 9033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

