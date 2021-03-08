Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Hits $458,346.80

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $458,346.80 and $46,256.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00796974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060910 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00029155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00041596 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

