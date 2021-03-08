Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report earnings per share of ($2.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.15) and the lowest is ($3.25). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 427.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,189,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,662,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

