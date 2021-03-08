Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $39.50. 956,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 745,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Several research firms have commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $1,502,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,040,597 shares of company stock valued at $28,194,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

