Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.38

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.38 and last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 5379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 71.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

