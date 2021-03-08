Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Hits $158.57 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. Dent has a total market cap of $158.57 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.53 or 0.00818004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00061074 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041351 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,308,594,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

