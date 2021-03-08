DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $61.33. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

