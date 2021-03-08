DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.53

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.53 and last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 59030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

