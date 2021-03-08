Dero (DERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $267,189.00

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00004648 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $26.05 million and $267,189.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,769.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.88 or 0.03440362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.47 or 0.00370976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.53 or 0.01005271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00414492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00349882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.00240645 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,423,867 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

