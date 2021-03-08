Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DWVYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $33.77 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

