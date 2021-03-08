Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.50

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

DWVYF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.