Desjardins Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.55.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$109.85.

Shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) stock opened at C$108.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$99.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.39. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$108.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

