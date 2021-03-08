Desjardins Comments on (GRT.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:GRT)

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for (GRT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a 12 month low of C$30.78 and a 12 month high of C$38.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

