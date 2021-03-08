Desjardins Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $96.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $97.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

