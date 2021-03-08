Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.10.

Shares of NA opened at C$83.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$74.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$71.00. The stock has a market cap of C$28.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$83.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$565,319.52.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

