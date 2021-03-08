Desjardins Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.77. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$124.75.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$122.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.87 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$67.52 and a 12 month high of C$123.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

