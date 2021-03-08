Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €22.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.70 ($11.41) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Monday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of €18.03 ($21.21). The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

