Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.17 ($44.90).

RNO opened at €38.55 ($45.35) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.06 and its 200-day moving average is €30.33. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

