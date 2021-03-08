Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.22

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DB shares. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $57,207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8,936.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 71,494 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 136,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

