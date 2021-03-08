Deutsche eMark Tops 24 Hour Volume of $298.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $143,479.26 and $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000151 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.