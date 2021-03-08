Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.10 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.10 ($11.88) price target by Independent Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHA. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.99 ($8.22).

LHA stock traded down €0.66 ($0.78) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.75 ($13.82). The stock had a trading volume of 6,488,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12-month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.41.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

