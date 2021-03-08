Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €54.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €54.00 ($63.53) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.66 ($56.07).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €40.72 ($47.91) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €40.33. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

