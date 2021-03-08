Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.99 ($23.52).

FRA:DTE traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €15.00 ($17.65). 11,334,123 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

