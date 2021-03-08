Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $21.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $287.05. 1,263,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,437. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,138,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.