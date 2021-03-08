Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,240.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Dev Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00013190 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $69,240.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 146.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,779,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,093,790 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.