Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.40

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $25.91, with a volume of 366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 88,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

