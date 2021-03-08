DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. DEX has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and $2.84 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEX has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00796828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

About DEX

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.