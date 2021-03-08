DEXTools Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,750.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One DEXTools token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $53.02 million and $5,750.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00458296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00066289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00075924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00080321 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.59 or 0.00453515 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,751,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,377,088 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

