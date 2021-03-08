dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits Market Cap of $30.74 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00007114 BTC on exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $30.74 million and $3.21 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00826885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00041946 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,300,496 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

dHedge DAO Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.