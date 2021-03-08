DIA One Day Volume Reaches $29.08 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One DIA token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00005029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. DIA has a market cap of $74.04 million and $29.08 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

