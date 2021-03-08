Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.46

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.46 and last traded at $166.27, with a volume of 44255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day moving average is $142.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

