Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of Diamondback Energy worth $49,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 464,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $85.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

