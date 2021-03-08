DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will announce sales of $66.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.71 million to $76.46 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $477.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.33 million to $568.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $746.98 million, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $825.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,053 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,130 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 32.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 165,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 40,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

