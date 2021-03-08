Diana Shipping (DSX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2021 – Diana Shipping had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a $2.30 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Diana Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

2/23/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $2.30 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Diana Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at Clarkson Capital from $3.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Diana Shipping had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

2/8/2021 – Diana Shipping is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

2/1/2021 – Diana Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.25.

1/29/2021 – Diana Shipping had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1.75 to $2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – Diana Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

Get Diana Shipping Inc alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.