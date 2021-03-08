Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.04% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $132,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $158,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $27.40 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

