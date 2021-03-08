DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $9.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $43,891,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $12,551,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
