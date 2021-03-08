DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $9.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,608 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $43,891,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $759,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $10,286,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $12,551,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $80.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

