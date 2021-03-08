DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 7%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $76.68. Approximately 4,376,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,907,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.
A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
