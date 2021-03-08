DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 7%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $76.68. Approximately 4,376,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,907,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,019 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 862,804 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after acquiring an additional 809,497 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,891,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,686,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after acquiring an additional 601,033 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

