Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGII. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.93 million, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Digi International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

