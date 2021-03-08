Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Digimarc worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Digimarc in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Digimarc in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,678,437.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,198,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,756 shares of company stock worth $2,771,563. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $31.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

