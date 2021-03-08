Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.86. 15,246,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 10,565,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

