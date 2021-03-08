Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $1.86. 15,246,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 10,565,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 1,456.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 476,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

