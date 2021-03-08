DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 60.5% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 60.5% higher against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $39.63 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.58 or 0.00416304 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.07 or 0.04189211 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,617,656 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

