Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Reaches $0.0046

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $171,869.25 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 91.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,505.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,770.60 or 0.03437695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.43 or 0.00363903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.06 or 0.01009719 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.81 or 0.00419013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.41 or 0.00358041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00246484 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,076,736 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

