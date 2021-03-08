DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.91 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $14.91 million and approximately $166,754.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 57.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.50 or 0.00419228 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,032,254,549 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,566,902 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

