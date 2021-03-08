Digitex Futures (DGTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Over the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00058673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00801716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00026280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00041954 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

